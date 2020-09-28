Wildfires trigger new evacuation orders in Napa County

By
ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- New evacuation orders and warnings have been called for an area straddling the Napa-Sonoma Country border northeast of Santa Rosa as two new fires, the Shady Fire and the Boysen Fire, started near the Glass Fire

The Glass Fire has scorched 2,500 acres west of St. Helena and northeast of Santa Rosa and is 0% contained. The blaze began Sunday at 4 a.m. on the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Road in Deer Park and has been spreading at a "dangerous rate," CAL FIRE says.

The Shady Fire and Boysen Fires started just west of St. Helena and are believed to be spot fires of the Glass Fire.



LIST: Wildfires in North Bay prompt evacuation orders & warnings in Napa, Sonoma counties

Late Sunday night, ABC7 News attempted to drive from Saint Helena to Santa Rosa on Spring Mountain Road but were unable to do so because of a downed tree. Fire crews say it was flames that caused that tree to fall. The fire conditions in that area near the border of Saint Helena and Santa Rosa were intense as flames and embers could be seen from a good distance.

WATCH: Meteorologist Drew Tuma tracks gusty winds as 3 fires burn in North Bay
EMBED More News Videos

As crews battle the Glass Fire which has scorched 2,500 acres in Napa County, Sonoma Co. Sheriff's Office says 2 new fires have been reported nearby.



For much of Sunday evening, ABC7 news crews set up across the street from the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone where flames could be seen east of Highway 29 in Saint Helena looking towards the Deer Park area. There were four sections of that hillside burning.

CAL FIRE says a running list of road closures in Napa County can be found here. An evacuation center is set up at Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street in Napa. For evacuation assistance from the Napa animal response team, residents can call 707-732-1555.

VIDEO: Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
EMBED More News Videos

As residents return to see what remains, there are some very specific safety precautions to keep in mind.



First responders from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, San Ramon Valley Fire Department and San Francisco Fire Department are heading to Napa County to help with the evacuation of the St. Helena hospital.

Contra Costa Fire says it is sent an ambulance strike team to the area.

A total of 55 patients have been safely evacuated, a hospital representative told ABC7.

RELATED: Red Flag Warning issued through Monday amid Bay Area heat wave

San Francisco is also sending several crews to the area.



Adventist Health in St. Helena said, "For the safety of our patients and associates, Adventist Health St. Helena is temporarily suspending emergency and hospital care, and all patients will be transferred, due to the Glass Fire. Emergency contacts will be informed about their loved ones' new hospital location. Those who have questions may call 707-963-6545."

Pam McGivern, a St. Helena resident, told ABC7 News the fire is just a few miles away from her home and says it's "frightening." She says she was alerted by her neighbor about the fire and plans to evacuate soon.

McGivern says she's heard several propane tank explosions and multiple homes in the area are actively burning.

At this time, CAL FIRE says the cause of the Glass Fire is unknown.

RELATED: PG&E 'may need to cut power' in Northern California amid high winds, fire danger

On Thursday, PG&E announced that it would be shutting off power to parts of Northern California as high winds are expected to create high fire danger, all while in the midst of a heat wave.

For the latest on outages click here.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
st. helenanapa countyfirewildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Bay Area air quality impacted by North Bay wildfire
Napa Co. residents describe terrifying escape from Glass Fire
Path of destruction: Aerial view of Napa County's Glass Fire
Wildfires burning in North Bay prompt mandatory evacuations
Two 3.4 magnitude earthquakes hit Milpitas Sunday
Show More
Federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok
AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning remains in effect overnight
49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area amid heat wave
More TOP STORIES News