VIDEO: Herd of goats roam San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's the great goat getaway!

Video shows a tribe of goats roaming the streets in San Jose's Silver Creek neighborhood Tuesday evening.

An ABC7 viewer tells us the goats broke through a fence and just wandered the residential streets. Some of them stopped to grab some "snacks," munching on neighbor's plants.
A few neighbors did their best to herd them but were clearly outnumbered.

