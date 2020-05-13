VIDEO: Herd of goats roam San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's the great goat getaway!
Video shows a tribe of goats roaming the streets in San Jose's Silver Creek neighborhood Tuesday evening.
An ABC7 viewer tells us the goats broke through a fence and just wandered the residential streets. Some of them stopped to grab some "snacks," munching on neighbor's plants.
A few neighbors did their best to herd them but were clearly outnumbered.
