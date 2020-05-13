VIDEO: Herd of goats roam San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's the great goat getaway!Video shows a tribe of goats roaming the streets in San Jose's Silver Creek neighborhood Tuesday evening.An ABC7 viewer tells us the goats broke through a fence and just wandered the residential streets. Some of them stopped to grab some "snacks," munching on neighbor's plants.A few neighbors did their best to herd them but were clearly outnumbered.