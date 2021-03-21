Community & Events

Residents rally to keep JFK Drive in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park car-free

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Street safety advocates rallied in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park Saturday, calling to make JFK Drive permanently car-free.

The major route that crosses the park from east to west has been closed to cars since last April.

Advocates want Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors to keep it that way.

It's been a popular spot for walkers, runners and families to enjoy outdoor recreation while safely social distancing throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

