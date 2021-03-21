Residents rally to keep JFK Drive in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park car-free

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10388854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The SkyStar Observation Wheel at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco has reopened and is a step closer to remaining in the park for another four years.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Street safety advocates rallied in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park Saturday, calling to make JFK Drive permanently car-free.The major route that crosses the park from east to west has been closed to cars since last April.Advocates want Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors to keep it that way.It's been a popular spot for walkers, runners and families to enjoy outdoor recreation while safely social distancing throughout the coronavirus pandemic.