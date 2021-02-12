How to watch: Warriors host Nets on ABC7

He was able to walk to the locker room on his own, and returned to play in the third quarter.
The Nets lead 66-51 at the half, led by Kevin Durant who has 11 points so far in his Bay Area return.
Stephen Curry was the leading scorer for the Dubs at halftime with 16 points.
Draymond Green went down after routine looking landing. That's often a scary sign. But he did appear OK while walking off. pic.twitter.com/dA3AjBbxJI— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 14, 2021
Original story as follows:
The Golden State Warriors will be facing some familiar faces Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.
The game is on now on ABC7 with a special episode of our post-game show "After the Game" immediately following, featuring ABC's Larry Beil, Coach Kerry Keating, and former Warriors star Adonal Foyle.
This East Coast verse West Coast showdown is highlighted by Kevin Durant's first appearance in the Bay Area since leaving Golden State. It's also his first time suiting up after missing three games due to COVID-19 protocols.
Looks who’s back. Kevin Durant returns to the Bay. Catch the game on @abc7newsbayarea in a few minutes ➡️ https://t.co/V1ULynGrLb #ABC7Now #DubNation pic.twitter.com/87Qxp94eNp— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 14, 2021
Former Houston Rockets star James Harden is also making his Chase Center debut since joining the Nets earlier this season.
The Warriors are coming off a two-game win streak, thanks to some MVP-caliber play from Stephen Curry.
They enter this game with a 14-12 record and 8th place in the Western Conference.
The Nets, while only two games better, are currently in 3rd place in the East.
