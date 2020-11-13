Golden State Warriors propose plan to give fans COVID-19 test, limit capacity at Chase Center

Lacob said the Warriors are prepared to spend upward of $30 million to test every fan, according to ESPN.
A doctor consulting with the team is explaining what that could look like. Dr. George Rutherford, Epidemiology & Biostatistics Director at UCSF's School of Medicine, said fans could take rapid tests at the arena before home games. Season ticket holders could maybe get test kits sent to their homes. But the plan goes beyond fans.
"By everyone I mean everyone," said Dr. Rutherford, "All the fans, the ancillaries, the staff, the ushers, security, that's before you even get to the team members and coaches and stuff. So, by testing all the fans, the thought is there can be a very high level of security."
RELATED: Warriors unveil 'Oakland Forever' jerseys honoring 'We Believe' team
The Dubs presented a plan to state and local officials to reopen Chase Center in San Francisco at 50% capacity for the upcoming season, according to ESPN..
San Francisco health officials have made no indication of when, or if, fans will be allowed at sporting events.
The NBA season is set to begin on Tuesday, December 22.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic