Golden State Warriors propose plan to give fans COVID-19 test, limit capacity at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are working on an ambitious plan to welcome fans back to Chase Center. Joe Lacob, the owner of the Warriors, said the plan would hinge on COVID-19 testing and lower capacity.Lacob said the Warriors are prepared to spend upward of $30 million to test every fan, according to ESPN.A doctor consulting with the team is explaining what that could look like. Dr. George Rutherford, Epidemiology & Biostatistics Director at UCSF's School of Medicine, said fans could take rapid tests at the arena before home games. Season ticket holders could maybe get test kits sent to their homes. But the plan goes beyond fans."By everyone I mean everyone," said Dr. Rutherford, "All the fans, the ancillaries, the staff, the ushers, security, that's before you even get to the team members and coaches and stuff. So, by testing all the fans, the thought is there can be a very high level of security."The Dubs presented a plan to state and local officials to reopen Chase Center in San Francisco at 50% capacity for the upcoming season, according to ESPN..San Francisco health officials have made no indication of when, or if, fans will be allowed at sporting events.The NBA season is set to begin on Tuesday, December 22.