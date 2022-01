SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are loaded this season with an exciting core of young talent that's fueling the team's championship hopes.But the organization is also helping develop the next class of leaders in the business world.ABC7 Mornings anchor Kumasi Aaron hosted the Warriors' Mentorship Month event Tuesday.Local Bay Area high school seniors got some great hands-on sports business experience, hearing from a panel of mentors from the business world, the popular 2K video game franchise, and members of the Warriors front office.