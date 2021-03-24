Warriors' Steve Kerr displays names of Atlanta, Boulder shooting victims during press conference

Monday, 10 were killed by a gunman in a Boulder, Colorado supermarket. The week prior, eight people were gunned down at various spas in Georgia's metro-Atlanta area.
Where a backdrop with team logos would normally hang behind him, Kerr instead had a banner listing each of the victims' names.
This was a pre-game conference, but before taking questions from reporters, Kerr made it clear he had other things to say.
"I think it's first of all important to reference their names," Coach Kerr said. "These are human beings."
He pointed to an "inability" of the United States government "to do anything about it."
There's a bill, Kerr explained, that has been passed in the House, but has not yet made it to the Senate, that if passed into law would require background checks on those looking to purchase guns, or "weapons of war," as he called them.
"I follow this issue closely," Kerr said in reference to bill HR8.
"The gun in Atlanta was bought that day, without a background check. Eight people died as a result," Kerr said.
He hopes the bill will be passed this term, saying, "we can't just sit here and accept that we're going to allow our fellow citizens to mow each other down... It's the most disgusting thing that exists within our country."
"It's disgusting, it's ridiculous, it's devastating," Kerr said. "We have to do something about it."