Former Cal Women's soccer player, Danville native Grace Leer needs votes to be in 'American Idol's' top 20

ABC7's Chris Alvarez spoke with Bay Area native Grace Leer today, after her performance last night.
The Danville native was on the doorstep of reaching the top 20 but the judges couldn't decide, so now her advancement lies in the hands of the voters.
Luke Bryan told her on the show, "We are going to turn it over to America to watch your performance from last night, we are going to let them vote who makes it into the top 20."
Grace's rise to music stardom began 16 years ago on "American Juniors," also hosted by Ryan Seacrest.
"Yes I have done this before, when I was 11-years-old I was on "American Juniors," Grace said. "Which is basically the kid version of American Idol and Ryan Seacrest was the host at the time way back when. So yes, we've met before and "American Juniors" is great, I made it to the top 20 and had a great time."
Fast forward to present day and Grace, who played soccer at Cal from 2010-2014, is now on the brink of entering "American Idol's" top 20.
"For me growing up it was always 'The 3 S's,' school, soccer and singing. Those three things were the big things in my life," Grace said.
Now that her future on "Idol" depends on America, we asked Grace, "What is your message to the Bay Area and all fans?"
"If you love my performance and you want me to keep singing for you guys and performing for you guys on 'American Idol,' please vote for me. This would mean the world to keep my 'American Idol' journey going," she said.
You have until Tuesday morning to vote for Grace. Text Grace to 21523, or you can vote on "American Idol's" website and app. Bay Area, time to step up and vote.
