American Idol auditions: San Francisco contestant amazes judges after nervous introduction

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The next season of American Idol starts tonight and features an incredible audition from a Bay Area native.

Francisco Martin, from San Francisco, was so nervous when he entered the room that the judges got up from their seats to calm him down.

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie hugged him and told him to nicely to relax.

"It's going to be OK," Luke Bryan assured him.

Once they sat down, Francisco began his rendition of "Alaska" by Maggie Rogers while playing guitar.

The judges, especially Katy Perry, were blown away.

Watch the video above to watch Francisco's audition.

You can catch American Idol starting tonight, Sunday, Feb. 16.

The two-hour premiere begins at 8 pm on ABC.
