SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A new report details a gruesome discovery inside the home of a missing man in San Francisco.
RELATED: San Bruno man accused of killing, dismembering neighbor during space heater argument
According to The Chronicle, a headless corpse was found in a fish tank at the home on Clara Street near 5th in the SOMA neighborhood.
Now investigators are trying to determine if the remains belong to Brian Egg.
RELATED: Man found guilty of murder, stuffing body into suitcase found floating in SF Bay
The 65-year-old was reported missing by a neighbor earlier this month. That neighbor says he grew suspicious when two strangers started answering Egg's door, saying the homeowner was on vacation.
Egg remains missing, and police are trying to identify the body.
Vic Lee will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow him on Twitter here.