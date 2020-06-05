Famed San Francisco retailer, Gump's, at risk of closing amid coronavirus pandemic

A 158 year old San Francisco business that dates back to the Gold Rush, Gump's is at risk of closing and laying off all 40 of its employees if they aren't able to reopen soon.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
"I have a couple weeks left of tolerance of this, then we won't have any choice but to close the business," said John Chachas, whose family owns Gump's.
Chachas bought Gump's out of bankruptcy in 2019 and reopened the store at its original Union Square location at 250 Post Street.
"Gump's survived the great earthquake, the fire, the great depression. It's survived so many things. It seems at this moment it can't survive bad policy and that would be tragic," said Chachas.
On Friday, Mayor London Breed's office said in store retail is scheduled to reopen on June 15th., but that they continue to look at public health data to see if that date could change.
"The economic health of our City is important and we are trying to move as quickly as we can but also as safely as we can because the last thing we want is to have a surge and have to shut down again. So while we're moving aggressively as we can, we can't ignore public health entirely," said Jeff Cretan, communications director for Mayor Breed.
Chachas is concerned he won't be able to reopen on June 15th and that the City will postpone retail reopening indefinitely.
