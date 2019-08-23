Gunfire erupts in East Bay park, injuring one

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Gunfire erupted at a busy East Bay park with parents and children nearby. It happened just after 6:30 Thursday night at Sorensdale Park, Hayward police are investigating.

Adelaida McCaffery, a Mother, said, "There was a shooting at my son's football practice just now. I can't handle this kinda s***. Shootings everywhere."

Witnesses tell ABC7 it happened in this parking lot, near the restrooms at Sorensdale Park, which is behind the Tennyson High football field.

The Hayward Lancers youth football team was practicing when the shooting happened.

We're told three people were seen running away from the male victim after the shooting. Nobody on the football team was hit.

The Lancers Football team leaders put out a statement Thursday night saying their hearts go out to the young man who was shot and that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Practice is on hold and cheer practice is canceled for next week.
