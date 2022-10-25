Trick Or Treat: Will rain dampen your Halloween plans this weekend?

Two weather models give us a preview on what to expect Halloween weekend.

While the Bay Area needs the rain, two weather models give us a preview on what to expect Halloween weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While I would like to go all in on this chance, the evidence says proceed cautiously. Our medium range models' forecast conflict.

One model keeps the storm track to our north and east. A series of inside sliders is the result.

Rain falls near our border with Oregon and moves east over the Sierra. Clouds and onshore winds increase for us as high temperatures cool below average.

The more aggressive model tracks the storms closer to us. The one most promising yet concerning for Trick-or-Treaters produces rain over us Sunday through Monday.

Current rainfall estimates reach .25".

Current timing dries us Monday morning and keeps us dry until late Monday night when another weak storm arrives.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live