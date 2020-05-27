Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe announces it is reopening June 4

The announcement was made after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak eased orders closing casinos because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. "We welcome the visitors from across the country to come here, to have a good time, no different than they did previously, but we're gonna be cautious," Sisolak told reporters.
"We are anxious to greet our guests and welcome everyone on our team back to the resort," said Diana Bennett, Chairwoman of Paragon Gaming, Owner/Operator of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.
"We've taken every precaution possible. I don't think you're going to find a safer place to come than Las Vegas by June 4, with the protocols that we've put in place, than the testing that we've put in place, with the contact tracing that will be in place by that time," Sisolak said. "We're encouraging visitors to come and enjoy themselves and have a good time."
RELATED: Gamblers face big changes: Here's a look inside Cache Creek Casino Resort amid pandemic
According to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casnio's website, visitors to the casino will notice a lot of changes including increased cleaning, fewer slot machines and a limit on how many people are allowed on the gambling floor at one time. Guests will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Several deals are also being offered to get customers back to the hotel including a free night for 1,000 frontline workers and a $20.20 room night promotion.
Hotels and Casinos in Nevada have been closed since March because of the pandemic.
Sisolak said Nevada is prepared to close down again if there is a spike in cases.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
