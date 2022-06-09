helicopter crash

Tourist helicopter carrying 6 crashes in Hawaii lava field

Five passengers and a pilot were on a Paradise Helicopters tour over Kau on the Big Island when the helicopter crashed.
By Kevin Shalvey

A tourist helicopter lies in a lava field in Kau, on Hawaii's Big Island, on June 8, 2022. (Hawaii County)

KONA, Hawaii -- A tourist helicopter carrying six people crashed on Wednesday evening in a lava field on Hawaii's Big Island.

Five passengers and a pilot were on a Paradise Helicopters tour over Kau, the island's southernmost district, when the helicopter crashed at about 5:29 p.m., the company said in a statement.

Emergency responders flew two helicopters to the site of the crash to carry those aboard, two of whom were in critical condition, to Kona Community Hospital, according to KITV4, the local ABC News affiliate.

The Bell 407 aircraft was operated by K&S Helicopters, Paradise said.

"The care of our passengers, crew members, and their families is our highest priority," Calvin Dorn of K&S Helicopters said in a statement posted to Paradise Helicopters' website.



The company said it had completed a manifest verification, which showed six people were onboard at the time of the crash.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck and Zachary Ferber contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiihelicopterhelicopter crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
HELICOPTER CRASH
2 hurt in Livermore helicopter crash, authorities say
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
WATCH: Helicopter crashes off coast of crowded Miami Beach; 2 injured
Statue honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna at helicopter crash site
TOP STORIES
BART service resumes after computer problems, expect delays
SF supervisors vote to create plan offering shelter to all homeless
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Doctors say Santa Clara Co. could see COVID surge peak soon
5 Marines killed in Osprey crash in California
Spare the Air Alert in effect Friday in Bay Area
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
Show More
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 4 on ABC7 Friday
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID, data shows
Curry comes up limping after mad scramble in Warriors' loss
Tough Dubs loss in Boston but special night for Warriors employees
More TOP STORIES News