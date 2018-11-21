'I am so in shock': Hayward neighbors say cold case suspect mostly quiet

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents of Hayward's Fairway Park neighborhood had no idea a man at the center of a 45-year-old-cold case murder was living among them. (KGO-TV)

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents of Hayward's Fairway Park neighborhood had no idea a man at the center of a 45-year-old cold case murder was living among them.

That is until yesterday, when 74-year-old John Getreu was arrested at this home on an otherwise quiet residential street.

"I am so in shock. They've been very quiet neighbors," said one neighbor who did not want to give her name.

"We never see them come or go, nothing," she said. "We had no idea what was going on and my husband took the day off and he's like 'something's going on. There's cops everywhere yesterday.' It was scary because this is a really quiet neighborhood and we never have anything like this happen here."

RELATED: Santa Clara County sheriff's detectives arrest suspect in 1973 cold case murder of Leslie Perlov

"It's quite a surprise," said Keven Fitzgerald, who has lived here for decades. He just learned about Getreu's arrest, one based on a recently developed DNA match.

"The DNA...with the Golden State Killer and backtracking that way is amazing," said Fitzgerald. "I totally think that's wonderful."

While some of the neighbors here told us their encounters with Getreu were relatively innocuous, another young man said his encounter was somewhat different.

"Seen him once. It wasn't a very pleasant encounter," said Martin, who did not want his last name used. "I was getting a car towed from right here, and he wasn't too happy the street was blocked, so he made a point to get out, cuss out the tow truck driver and let him know how he felt about him blocking the intersection."

We could hear a dog barking, but no one answered the door at Getreu's home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cold casehomicidehomicide investigationDNAmurder mysterysanta clara countymurderHayward
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Detectives arrest suspect in 1973 cold case murder of Leslie Perlov
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 83, 563 people remain missing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Watch: Sparks fly from PG&E pole as East Bay neighborhood loses power
Several people forced to jump, baby tossed from burning apartment building in Texas
Turkey Trot: Last-minute sign-ups spike as air quality improves
San Francisco police adding patrol officers to Mid-Market area
Storm causing delays, cancellations at SFO
Camp Fire: Rain moves into burn zone as search for victims continues
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers expected through the night
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
Detectives arrest suspect in 1973 cold case murder of Leslie Perlov
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
More News