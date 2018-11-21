#ALSO: Getreu is being held w/o bail on suspicion of Perlov’s murder. Earlier this summer, the Santa Clara Co. Crime Lab submitted an unknown DNA profile to Virginia-based Parabon for analysis, which resulted in a possible match. Getreu was then identified as a suspect. #ABC7Now — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) November 21, 2018

Santa Clara County sheriff's detectives have arrested a suspect in the 1973 cold case murder of Leslie Perlov.John Arthur Getreu, 74, was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Hayward, detectives say.On February 13, 1973, Leslie Marie Perlov, 21, was last seen at her job in Palo Alto. That same day, Leslie's 1972 Orange Chevrolet Nova was discovered parked at the gate of an old quarry located near the intersection of Old Page Mill Road and Page Mill Road.On February 16, 1973, authorities located Leslie's body under an oak tree in the hills. Leslie's cause of death was strangulation by ligature, according to the coroner.Leslie was a Stanford grad and aspiring law student.Earlier this summer, the Santa Clara County Crime Lab submitted an unknown DNA profile to Virginia-based Parabon for analysis, which resulted in a possible match. Getreu was then identified as a suspect.Getreu is being held without bail on suspicion of Perlov's murder.