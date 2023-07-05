6 injured, including possible suspect, in Hayward shooting, police say

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Six people were injured, including a possible suspect, in a Hayward shooting Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened after 10 p.m.

They say all six people are adults and have non-life-threatening injuries.

One person that's believed to be a suspect was detained, but police say it's possible there were other shooters.

Hayward police are investigating a motive in the shooting.

This incident was unrelated to two homicides that happened in Hayward on Tuesday, a fatal shooting and a fatal stabbing.

