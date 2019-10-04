October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month so we discuss natural treatments

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 1 in 8, or 12%, of women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Acupuncturist Carol Lourie speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about alternative and natural treatments that can be combined with traditional methods to help fight breast cancer.
