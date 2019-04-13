Health & Fitness

Bay Area about to experience worst allergy season in a decade

By Leslie Brinkley
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Allergy season is getting into full swing in the Bay Area and there is good news for some allergy sufferers and bad news for others.

The emerald green hills with lush grass are alive with pollen, and we are about to get slammed by a tidal wave of grass pollen according to Dr. Josh Jacobs, an allergist and immunologist who is the director of the clinical research division of the Asthma and Allergy Medical Group of the Bay Area. He tracks pollen and has a forecast.

RELATED: Warm weather, no rain in forecast could make things worse for Bay Area allergy sufferers

"This is going to be the worst season in the last 10 to 15 years."

Dr. Jacobs says the rain and low temperatures have led to a mild tree season so far.

"All that's going to change in a week or two. The grass is going to pollinate like crazy and we have had a lot of growth this year. It's a very powerful allergen not only does it cause a lot of misery with our eyes and nose, it causes a lot of wheezing so we tend to have lots of visits to the emergency room."

Dr. Jacobs says by Mother's Day we will hit our grass pollen peak. He advises getting out the meds ahead of time saying over the counter nasal sprays and eye drops can help symptoms if used ahead of time. Close car windows and windows in your house if you're allergic to grass.

RELATED: Falling tree leads to 'pollen bomb' in Tennessee

Like one east bay resident said, "I still want to go outside and not stay in the house-- so I will just deal with it best I can."

The worst areas for grass allergy are inland valleys from Napa and Sonoma to Contra Costa County and the tri-valley area. To escape the pollen head to the ocean.
