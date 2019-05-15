San Francisco ranks in top 5 of America's fittest cities, according to study

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2019 American Fitness Index is out and San Francisco ranks toward the top of the list of 100 cities.Researchers looked at personal fitness, like exercise and healthy eating habits. They also rated cities on community fitness. That includes factors like access to parks and fresh groceries.The top five cities are Arlington, Virginia near Washington, D.C., Seattle, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Madison, Wisconsin. Three other Bay Area cities made the top 100; Oakland (11), San Jose (12) and Fremont (34).The 2019 American Fitness Index is out and San Francisco ranks toward the top of the list of 100 cities.Researchers looked at personal fitness, like exercise and healthy eating habits. They also rated cities on community fitness. That includes factors like access to parks and fresh groceries.