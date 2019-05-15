Health & Fitness

San Francisco ranks in top 5 of America's fittest cities, according to study

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2019 American Fitness Index is out and San Francisco ranks toward the top of the list of 100 cities.

Researchers looked at personal fitness, like exercise and healthy eating habits. They also rated cities on community fitness. That includes factors like access to parks and fresh groceries.

The top five cities are Arlington, Virginia near Washington, D.C., Seattle, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Madison, Wisconsin. Three other Bay Area cities made the top 100; Oakland (11), San Jose (12) and Fremont (34).

RELATED: Half of Americans use swimming pools as communal bath tub, according to study

The 2019 American Fitness Index is out and San Francisco ranks toward the top of the list of 100 cities.

Researchers looked at personal fitness, like exercise and healthy eating habits. They also rated cities on community fitness. That includes factors like access to parks and fresh groceries.

See more stories on health and fitness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscofremontoaklandsan josebay areahealthfitnessexercisefood
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News