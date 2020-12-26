Coronavirus California

Bay Area stay-at-home order likely to be extended, state officials say

SAN FRANCISCO -- Stay-at-home orders currently in effect in the Bay Area and three other California regions likely will remain in place past the minimum three-week duration, state officials affirmed Friday.

The state's stay-at-home order is triggered when a region's average intensive care unit capacity falls below 15%. The Bay Area, greater Sacramento, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are under the order at present, the California Department of Public Health said.

The earliest date the Bay Area may become eligible to exit the order is Jan. 8, the state department said. Greater Sacramento could become eligible to exit the order as early as Jan. 1, while San Joaquin and Southern California could possibly become eligible this coming Monday, Dec. 28.

The available ICU capacity in the latter two regions is down to a grim 0%, according to the department. In the Bay Area, ICU capacity is at 9.8%, and in greater Sacramento, ICU capacity is 16.7%, the department said.

RELATED: Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold and California's new stay-at-home order

The state department's prediction was in line with a Monday announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor said at that time that skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations would probably keep the stay-at-home orders in effect for multiple regions across the state.

The health department Friday said California has 2,042,290 confirmed cases to date, though numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed. There were 39,144 newly recorded confirmed cases Thursday and the 7-day positivity rate is 11.9%, while the 14-day positivity rate is 12.4%, the department said.


For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocaliforniabay areacoronavirus californiastay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccalifornia
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: More than 50% of Calif. ICU patients have coronavirus
COVID-19 updates: US to require negative test for UK travelers
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Dublin prison
Patrons wait hours to get House of Prime Rib to go
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Homeowner surprises alleged package thieves with feces
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Bay Area church holds mask-free Christmas Eve indoor service
Stimulus checks for homeless not delivered as promised
Human remains found near Nashville explosion, police say
California Unemployment: EDD investigating 255 criminal claims
Show More
Salvation Army prepares holiday meals for seniors
Woman rescued after car goes over cliff in San Francisco
NORAD's Santa Tracker started by accident, now it's a Christmas tradition
COVID-19 updates: US to require negative test for UK travelers
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Dublin prison
More TOP STORIES News