Bay Area stay-at-home order likely to be extended, state officials say

The state's stay-at-home order is triggered when a region's average intensive care unit capacity falls below 15%. The Bay Area, greater Sacramento, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are under the order at present, the California Department of Public Health said.
The earliest date the Bay Area may become eligible to exit the order is Jan. 8, the state department said. Greater Sacramento could become eligible to exit the order as early as Jan. 1, while San Joaquin and Southern California could possibly become eligible this coming Monday, Dec. 28.
The available ICU capacity in the latter two regions is down to a grim 0%, according to the department. In the Bay Area, ICU capacity is at 9.8%, and in greater Sacramento, ICU capacity is 16.7%, the department said.
RELATED: Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold and California's new stay-at-home order
The state department's prediction was in line with a Monday announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor said at that time that skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations would probably keep the stay-at-home orders in effect for multiple regions across the state.
The health department Friday said California has 2,042,290 confirmed cases to date, though numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed. There were 39,144 newly recorded confirmed cases Thursday and the 7-day positivity rate is 11.9%, while the 14-day positivity rate is 12.4%, the department said.
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic