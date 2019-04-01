6-year-old suffers fatal heart attack while taking team photo

Brantley Chandler suffered the heart attack while on the baseball field of his Rock Springs Mustangs team. He was rushed to the hospital. His mother, Meghan Bryson, told WTVC that he had been fighting for his life for an hour and seven minutes.
According to Bryson, Chandler was born with a rare congenital heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Less than a thousand children in the U.S. are born with the defect each year, the CDC reports. It stops the left side of the heart from developing normally.
"When he was born, he did not have an aorta, so there was no blood flow coming out of his heart to his organs," Bryson explained.
Over the weekend, Chandler's teammates gathered for the boy's viewing, where they gathered for another team picture, but with heavy hearts.
The Mustangs' baseball league said it plans to hold a special tribute on its opening day later this month.
RELATED:
- Former Miss Teen Universe dies at 20 after suffering heart attack
- Texans fan who suffered heart attack thanks paramedics who saved his life
- First responders aid man suffering heart attack, help finish his yard work
- Filmmaker Kevin Smith says he suffered 'massive heart attack'
- Pregnant women suffering more heart attacks, according to new study
- Heart attack survivor becomes bowling champion
- Woman saves man who had heart attack on beach on first date