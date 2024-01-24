Warriors to honor assistant coach Dejan Milojevic in 1st game back since his passing

In what will be an emotional night, the Warriors plan to honor Coach Deki with a special ceremony as they wear his initials on their jerseys for the rest of the season.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It will be an emotional night as the Golden State Warriors play their first game Wednesday since the death of their assistant coach Dejan 'Deki' Milojevic.

Ahead of the matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, the team is set to pay tribute to their friend and colleague before and during the game.

Wednesday and for the rest of the season, all Warriors players will be wearing jerseys with a special "DM" patch on the upper left side in honor of Milojevic.

That same DM logo in a heart will be unveiled on the Chase Center court, which will stay up for the rest of the year.

VIDEO: Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevi dies at 46 from heart attack

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, 46, has died from a heart attack at a restaurant in Salt Lake City.

It has been 10 days since the Warriors last played after their last two games were postponed due to the tragedy.

The Warriors resumed practice on Monday of this week, but it's hard to know what to expect for the game.

"Very difficult times all around, just knowing the shock of what happened and the suddenness of it," Stephen Curry said in a press conference. "So a lot of emotions, a lot of sadness. And then you try to find ways to carry the spirit, that Deki had and lived every single day into how you move forward knowing we have to get back to work. We're trying to do it in a way that, you know is a safe space for everybody to, you know, take care of themselves."

Milojevic was in his third season with the Warriors. He was a member of the coaching staff that helped bring the team to win the 2022 NBA Championship after coaching and playing across the world.

There will also be a special ceremony to honor Coach Deki Wednesday night.

