Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies at 46 from heart attack

SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has died after suffering from a heart attack.

Milojevic, 46, was hospitalized following the medical emergency at a private team dinner in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night. The Warriors say he died late Wednesday morning despite life-saving efforts. He had traveled with the Warriors for Wednesday night's game.

"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan's sudden passing," Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said in a release from the team. "This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Milojevic's passing, writing:

"The NBA mourns the sudden passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevi, a beloved colleague and dear friend to so many in the global basketball community. In addition to winning the 2022 NBA championship in his first season with the Warriors and mentoring some of the best players in the world, Dejan had a decorated international playing career and was a distinguished head coach in his native Serbia. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Natasa, their children, Nikola and Masa, and the Warriors organization during this tragic time."

The NBA announced that Wednesday's Warriors-Jazz game has been postponed, and that a makeup date will be announced at a later time.

There were players and coaches dining together when the health episode occurred, sources told ESPN.

Milojevic, who joined Steve Kerr's staff in 2021, was a well-regarded and popular coach in the NBA and international basketball communities. He had a strong relationship with fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Milojevic had a 15-year professional playing career, including stops in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro and Turkey.

