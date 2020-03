Santa Clara County coronavirus: CDC asks county to ban gatherings 250 or more people

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGO) -- The Centers for Disease Control is urging Santa Clara County to ban all community gatherings of 250 or more people.That includes religious services. The recommendation is part of a 30-day strategy to slow the spreading of the virus.The task force is also recommending that all businesses screen employees and visitors daily.The county currently bans gatherings of more than 1,000 people. Here's more from the statement from the CDC: