Coronavirus

Community expresses concern over ban on large gatherings in Santa Clara County

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Public health officials in Santa Clara County hope that a mandatory ban on all large gatherings will help contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. However, there are concerns about the viability of small businesses near major event facilities that rely on foot travel and immediate cash flow.

"What are the steps ultimately that a city, a county, a state, a federal government agency can provide to support small business as they're going to really feel the impacts of COVID-19," said Matthew Mahood with The Silicon Valley Organization.

RELATED: Santa Clara County cancels mass gatherings, officials say virus spreading too quickly

At SAP Center, impacted events over the next three weeks include three Sharks games, five nights of Cirque de Soleil, four shows by motivational speaker Tony Robbins, and a concert featuring pop star Marc Anthony. Less business means less work for hourly employees, which can be disastrous for those living paycheck to paycheck in Silicon Valley.

"We know that this isn't going to be solved in a few days, so how do we pass policies now that address the issue, but also protect us in the future," said Working Partnership USA's Maria Noel Fernandez, who has been working with leaders in the public and private sector about issues such as paid sick leave as more employees are being told to stay home if they're ill.



San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo has proposed a temporary moratorium on the evictions of residents facing financial hardship due to the virus.

Liccardo said, "We gotta do everything we can to keep families in their homes. The point of this eviction moratorium is to ensure that we don't make a crisis worse by pushing thousands of families out on the streets."

RELATED: Santa Clara County universities, schools make changes

County leaders are reminding residents that they too are here to provide social services.

"If you're experiencing setbacks, come here and let us try to help you, because we're trying to set up an additional layer of safety net, so that people don't struggle too much during this crisis," Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese.

While the ban is officially on the books for the next three weeks, the county says it may look into the possibility of extending it depending on what happens with the outbreak.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josesanta clara countysapgamesmlsnhlcoronavirussan jose sharkssan jose earthquakessportsbay area events
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Events canceled, delayed as coronavirus cases in NY rise to 176
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Containment zone ordered in New Rochelle, National Guard called in
Bay Area school closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus impact: Archdiocese of San Francisco to close 90 schools
Live coronavirus updates: TSA workers at San Jose airport test positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: More passengers disembark from Grand Princess
Containment zone ordered in New Rochelle, National Guard called in
Suspect in deadly Oakland BART stabbing found guilty on all counts
Coronavirus Outbreak: Santa Clara County universities, schools make changes
Dublin's St. Patrick's Day celebration cancelled due to coronavirus concerns
Show More
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed over coronavirus concerns
SF Mayor announces temporary housing plans for patients, homeless exposed to COVID-19
Bay Area school closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship in Bay Area
Grand Princess passenger says windowless ship quarantine was like solitary confinement
More TOP STORIES News