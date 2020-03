Coronavirus Outbreak: Santa Clara County universities, schools make changes

Tuesday March 10

Santa Teresa High School student quarantined, events canceled

Monday March 10

Important message from @PrezPapazian regarding classes at #SJSU due to COVID-19: In-person classes are SUSPENDED from 3/10-3/13 and will resume as "fully online" or "distributed" instruction from 3/16-3/27. Campus remains OPEN. Full message here: https://t.co/HVH2sjFWiD — San Jose State University (@SJSU) March 10, 2020

The @SanJoseUnified School District is the largest school district in Santa Clara County. It has not had to make any major changes at their schools, with the exception of their athletics programs. https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/4bRABn4ofd — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) March 9, 2020

Oak Grove High School was back in business today after a cleaning over the weekend following a student being exposed to COVID-19 off school grounds. East Side Union High School District and neighboring Oak Grove School district are seeing no closures. https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/B0zW7sP8II — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) March 9, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As the number of positive COVID-19 cases grows in Santa Clara County universities and school in the area are making changes to their operations..The Associated Student Body (ASB) for the San Jose high school posted a letter released by East Side High School District on instagram Tuesday. It revealed that a student came in contact with a person that contracted coronavirus. While the student has not gotten sick, they are being quarantined. The distirct said they would be conducting deep cleaning this weekend and that all activities scheduled for Tuesday night would be canceled or moved.Collegiality, Stanford University has cancelled classes for the remainder of their winter sessions.Monday night San Jose State University announced it was suspending in-person classes and making all classes remote for the rest of the month of March.That move comes just hours after the State of the University address was postponed after being originally scheduled for Monday.SJSU President Mary Papazian announced that in lieu of the address, she will continue to discuss with her cabinet about future plans for the San Jose State campus.In a letter to the campus community President Papazian says that the university has met with officials of the CSU system as well as public health and has determined to keep the school running at this time.Despite responses of worry by students on social media, Papazian notes that the Santa Clara County Department of Health suggests that schools should not be considered to be closed until a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the institution, such as the case at Stanford.At Santa Clara County's largest school district, San Jose Unified, no major changes are being suggested to its school's with the exception of their athletics.While there is no plans to close down schools or stop any of their athletic programs at this time, the school district is asking spectators of events to no longer come.This is just a suggestion and if people do decide to still attend events, San Jose Unified asks that everyone sits at least an arms length apart from one another.The district adds that as they continue to monitor the situation carefully at their schools, they are rescheduling dances and assemblies for later dates.The East Side Union High School district has seen no long-term closures at this time, but received their biggest scare last week after a student at Oak Grove High School was put on quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.The school was given a "deep-clean" over the weekend and classes resumed on Monday morning.Neighboring Oak Grove School District released a statement to put parent's minds at ease saying that the student at the high school has no siblings at the 20 South Bay schools in the OGSD district.Nearby Santa Teresa High School confirmed a student came into contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday March 10.That student has been placed in quarantine and the school will undergo a deep cleaning this weekend.Foothill High School also had a scare when a student showed symptoms of the Coronavirus.That student has thankfully been diagnosed with strep throat and not COVID-19.Additionally, the district announced that they bought more hand sanitizer for classrooms and common areas and will install permanent antiseptic soap dispensers.Like San Jose Unified, events like rallies and dances are cancelled and indoor sporting events are being recommended to have no spectators.Per a release by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, there is no recommendation to close schools in the county at this time.