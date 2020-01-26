Health & Fitness

Doctors remove tapeworm from Austin man's brain

AUSTIN, Texas -- Doctors say it's a miracle after an Austin man successfully had a tapeworm removed from his brain.

KXAN reports doctors think the man contracted the parasite in Mexico more than a decade ago after eating undercooked pork.

The worm grew slowly ever since.

A scan of the man's brain shows the large worm highlighted in red.

He says he fainted last year while playing soccer and had been having headaches for months.

"It's very intense, very strong, because it made me sweat too, sweat from the pain...pain in the head and then I would vomit from the pain," he recalled.

The neurosurgeon who removed the tapeworm says situations like this are more common in certain regions of the country.

"In certain regions of the country, like Texas and California, this can be more common. So there's something, I think, definitely for every medical professional to be aware of. It is not commonly seen and can actually masquerade as different things."

After it was removed and a little recovery, the man says he's back to his normal self.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustintexas newsparasitetapewormsurgeryu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, 4 others die in helicopter crash
Helicopter crash in Calabasas kills five, sparks brush fire
4th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US | LIVE
49ers sendoff at SJ airport to Super Bowl 54
AccuWeather forecast: Morning rain ends, partly cloudy afternoon
SFDA puts charges on hold against man shot by police in Mission
One son killed, another in the Super Bowl: How the Beathard family will remember Clay
Show More
Berkeley police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Know your 49ers: Who are the 'Hot Boyzz' and why there is a dispute with Dallas Cowboys
Coronavirus: US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan
Lunar New Year celebration kicks off in SF's Chinatown
Thousands of anti-abortion activists 'Walk for Life' in San Francisco
More TOP STORIES News