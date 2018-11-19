East Bay still shrouded in bad air from Camp Fire smoke

With at least one more day of dirty air from the Camp Fire forecast for the Bay Area, a group of East Bay activists combined efforts and money to bring in a new shipment of thousands of high-quality N95 masks."If you're stuck outside, you can't go inside," said Jay Redwoods, on of the founders of Mask Oakland. "The masks don't beat going inside but they're better than nothing."The masks are going to people like Little Mack, who told us he lives on the street."It works better," said Mack. "I don't really smell, my nose isn't running as bad. I'm not coughing, but it's raspy."At the Oakland International Airport, we found travelers as they waited in line to check their bags, looking forward to going somewhere else, somewhere with fresh air.Lynn Conley of San Leandro told us she is heading to Portland to celebrate a mutual birthday with a friend. "I expect to go on a nice long walk, even if it rains," she said. "I don't care."Peggy Silva said she, her husband and grandson are flying to "smoke free" Pennsylvania. "We're going to be there for ten days," said Silva. "We'll be breathing much easier."