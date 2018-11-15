CAMP FIRE

LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke

The following races have been canceled in the Bay Area due to air quality concerns prompted by smoke from Butte County's Camp Fire settling over the region.

Several events in the Bay Area have been canceled due to air quality issues that have stemmed from Camp Fire smoke settling over the region.

Here's a look at which events have been called off:

THURSDAY, NOV. 15

  • Alcatraz Tours -- Night Tours and Behind the Scenes Tours

  • Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in San Francisco's Union Square is closed until further notice)

  • SALT, a high intensity group fitness studio in San Francisco, has canceled indoor classes

  • San Francisco Muni service: Cable cars not operating; bus shuttles will provide service all day. All other buses will be operating on a non-school weekday schedule

FRIDAY, NOV. 16:

  • Alcatraz Tours -- Behind the Scenes Tours (Night Tours not cancelled yet)

  • Embarcadero Center fireworks show

  • Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in San Francisco's Union Square is closed until further notice)

  • SALT, a high intensity group fitness studio in San Francisco, has canceled indoor classes

  • San Francisco Muni service: Cable cars not operating; bus shuttles will provide service all day. All other buses will be operating on a non-school weekday schedule

  • San Francisco and Oakland US Customs & Immigration Services Offices

SATURDAY, NOV. 17 AND SUNDAY, NOV. 18

  • 49ers Golden Heart Run

  • Berkeley Half Marathon

  • North Face Endurance Challenge Marathon SF

  • Sunset Marathon SF

As new information comes in this post will be updated.

