LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke

THURSDAY, NOV. 15



Alcatraz Tours -- Night Tours and Behind the Scenes Tours



Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in San Francisco's Union Square is closed until further notice)



SALT, a high intensity group fitness studio in San Francisco, has canceled indoor classes



San Francisco Muni service: Cable cars not operating; bus shuttles will provide service all day. All other buses will be operating on a non-school weekday schedule

FRIDAY, NOV. 16:



Alcatraz Tours -- Behind the Scenes Tours (Night Tours not cancelled yet)



Embarcadero Center fireworks show



San Francisco and Oakland US Customs & Immigration Services Offices

SATURDAY, NOV. 17 AND SUNDAY, NOV. 18



49ers Golden Heart Run



Berkeley Half Marathon



North Face Endurance Challenge Marathon SF



Sunset Marathon SF

Several events in the Bay Area have been canceled due to air quality issues that have stemmed from Camp Fire smoke settling over the region.Here's a look at which events have been called off: