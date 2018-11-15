LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Several events in the Bay Area have been canceled due to air quality issues that have stemmed from Camp Fire smoke settling over the region.
Here's a look at which events have been called off:
THURSDAY, NOV. 15
- Alcatraz Tours -- Night Tours and Behind the Scenes Tours
- Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in San Francisco's Union Square is closed until further notice)
- SALT, a high intensity group fitness studio in San Francisco, has canceled indoor classes
- San Francisco Muni service: Cable cars not operating; bus shuttles will provide service all day. All other buses will be operating on a non-school weekday schedule
FRIDAY, NOV. 16:
- Alcatraz Tours -- Behind the Scenes Tours (Night Tours not cancelled yet)
- Embarcadero Center fireworks show
- Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in San Francisco's Union Square is closed until further notice)
- SALT, a high intensity group fitness studio in San Francisco, has canceled indoor classes
- San Francisco Muni service: Cable cars not operating; bus shuttles will provide service all day. All other buses will be operating on a non-school weekday schedule
- San Francisco and Oakland US Customs & Immigration Services Offices
SATURDAY, NOV. 17 AND SUNDAY, NOV. 18
- 49ers Golden Heart Run
- Berkeley Half Marathon
- North Face Endurance Challenge Marathon SF
- Sunset Marathon SF
As new information comes in this post will be updated.
