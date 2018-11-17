HEALTH & FITNESS

Camp Fire smoke over the Bay Area forces tourist attractions to close

Alcatraz and other major visitor attractions in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area are closed this weekend due to unhealthy air, the National Park Service said Saturday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Alcatraz and other major visitor attractions in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area are closed this weekend due to unhealthy air, the National Park Service said Saturday.

"We hesitate to suspend any visitor operations but feel that this is the best way to provide for the safety and well-being of our staff and visitors during this difficult week," said Charlie Strickfaden, spokesman for the Golden Gate recreation area.

RELATED: Check current Bay Area air quality levels

Visitor facilities closed through Sunday in San Francisco are Crissy Field Warming Hut, Alcatraz Island, Fort Point National Historic Site, Lands End Lookout and the Golden Gate Bridge welcome center and café. No access will be available to Alcatraz Island.

The Presidio Visitor Center will remain open through the weekend, officials said.

LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke

In Marin County, the sites closed are Muir Woods National Monument Visitor Center and concessions; Marin Headlands Visitor Center; and Point Bonita Lighthouse.

Volunteer programs, outdoor walks and education programs are also suspended. Park officials will reevaluate park operations as conditions change.
