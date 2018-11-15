LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke

Several schools in the Bay Area have closed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from the Camp Fire.San Francisco State closed through Saturday, Nov. 17Cal State East Bay, all campuses closed Thursday, November 15San Jose University, closed November 15 and 16Cañada College, classes and normal campus operations will resume Monday, Nov. 19College of San Mateo, classes and normal campus operations will resume Monday, Nov. 19Skyline College, classes and normal campus operations will resume Monday, Nov. 19Alexander Valley Union, HealdsburgCloverdale Unified, CloverdaleCotati-Rohnert Park Unified, Cotati/Rohnert ParkCinnabar, PetalumaDunham, PetalumaForestville Union, ForestvilleGeyserville Unified, GeyservilleGravenstein Union, SebastopolGuerneville School, GuernevilleHarmony Union, OccidentalHealdsburg Unified, HealdsburgMark West Union, Santa RosaMonte Rio, Monte RioOak Grove Union, Santa RosaPetaluma City Schools, PetalumaPiner-Olivet Union, Santa RosaRiver Montessori, PetalumaSanta Rosa City SchoolsSebastopol Union, SebastopolSonoma Valley Unified, SonomaTwin Hills, SebastopolTwo Rock, PetalumaWaugh, PetalumaWest Sonoma County Union High, Sebastopol/ForestvilleWindsor Unified School District WindsorWright, Santa RosaCredo High, Cotati/Rohnert ParkKid Street Charter, Santa RosaLive Oak Charter, PetalumaPathways Charter (non-school day for staff development)REACH Charter SchoolSebastopol Independent Charter, SebastopolSCOE: Headwaters, Amarosa, special ed programs including Transition and preschoolSonoma State UniversityUC DavisWoodland Star Charter, SonomaVillage CharterWest County Special Ed ConsortiumWoodland Star Charter, Sonoma