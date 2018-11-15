CAMP FIRE

LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke

Several Sonoma County schools that were closed due to smoke from the Camp Fire have reopened. (KGO-TV)

Several schools in the Bay Area have closed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from the Camp Fire.

The following schools have been closed:

San Francisco State closed through Saturday, Nov. 17
Cal State East Bay, all campuses closed Thursday, November 15
San Jose University, closed November 15 and 16
Cañada College, classes and normal campus operations will resume Monday, Nov. 19
College of San Mateo, classes and normal campus operations will resume Monday, Nov. 19
Skyline College, classes and normal campus operations will resume Monday, Nov. 19

The following schools and districts have reopened:

School Districts
Alexander Valley Union, Healdsburg
Cloverdale Unified, Cloverdale
Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified, Cotati/Rohnert Park
Cinnabar, Petaluma
Dunham, Petaluma
Forestville Union, Forestville

Geyserville Unified, Geyserville
Gravenstein Union, Sebastopol
Guerneville School, Guerneville
Harmony Union, Occidental
Healdsburg Unified, Healdsburg
Mark West Union, Santa Rosa
Monte Rio, Monte Rio
Oak Grove Union, Santa Rosa
Petaluma City Schools, Petaluma
Piner-Olivet Union, Santa Rosa
River Montessori, Petaluma
Santa Rosa City Schools
Sebastopol Union, Sebastopol
Sonoma Valley Unified, Sonoma
Twin Hills, Sebastopol
Two Rock, Petaluma
Waugh, Petaluma

West Sonoma County Union High, Sebastopol/Forestville
Windsor Unified School District Windsor
Wright, Santa Rosa

Independent Charters/Universities/Other Programs
Credo High, Cotati/Rohnert Park
Kid Street Charter, Santa Rosa
Live Oak Charter, Petaluma
Pathways Charter (non-school day for staff development)
REACH Charter School
Sebastopol Independent Charter, Sebastopol
SCOE: Headwaters, Amarosa, special ed programs including Transition and preschool
Sonoma State University
UC Davis
Woodland Star Charter, Sonoma
Village Charter
West County Special Ed Consortium
Woodland Star Charter, Sonoma

As new information comes in this post will be updated.

