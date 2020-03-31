coronavirus new york city

Empire State building lights up like an ambulance for medical workers in NYC

NEW YORK CITY -- The Empire State Building is honoring workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The top of the iconic building was adorned in red, and surrounded with revolving red and white lights to resemble an ambulance and siren.

The lights will continue every night through the crisis as a "Thank you" to all the brave health care workers and first responders.

There was also a music and light show accompanied by the Alicia Keys' song "Empire State of Mind."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorku.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Chicago-born nurse who died from coronavirus remembered as hero, family says
Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus
Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Worldwide confirmed cases top 800,000
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
East Bay pop-up lab to improve speed of COVID-19 test results
Pacifica nursing home pegged as COVID-19 'hot spot' struggling to access testing kits
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended until May 1
Show More
Coronavirus: Moms forced to choose husband or doula in delivery room
SF neighborhood honors COVID-19 front line heroes by making noise
Coronavirus: Friends hope death of SoCal man, 34, serves as warning
Stanford ramps up 'telehealth' to help protect patients, providers
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
More TOP STORIES News