How fire season, power shutoffs will look different this year, according to Gov. Newsom

COVID-19 DATA: Here's where the COVID-19 crisis is getting worse in the Bay Area, according to new data
California has already had 4,112 fires this year so far. Last year, the state saw about 2,500 wildfires. The good news, he added, is that the size of the fires have substantially decreased.
But as California enters peak fire season in the late summer and early fall, the state is preparing for the possibility of devastating wildfires amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
If and when people need to be evacuated from fire zones, they may be taken to hotels or college dorms instead of congregate living facilities. Temperature checks will also be required before entering shelters and masks will be required inside. Meals for evacuees, which are traditionally served buffet style, will be in individual portions to avoid potential COVID-19 spread. Medical staff will also be there to oversee evacuation centers.
The way firefighters are briefed and assembled will also be augmented to mitigate coronavirus spread, said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the state's Office of Emergency Services.
Another challenge the state is facing in peak wildfire seasons: many inmate crews from the state's prison system that typically help prevent and fight wildfires are out of commission this year due to the pandemic.
RELATED: Activists call on Gov. Newsom to address San Quentin outbreak
"Right now we don't have those crews and we might not. COVID might infect firefighters and hand crews and keep them out of the firefight for a quarantine period, or for longer," said CAL FIRE Chief Tom Porter.
To try and make up for the lost labor, CAL FIRE is hiring seasonal firefighters and hand crews, who help clear dry brush and support firefighters.
Newsom also addressed the potential of PG&E power shutoffs, which the utility company used widely in Northern California last year in an attempt to prevent wildfires.
He said PG&E has been ordered to update its infrastructure and its power grid, which would allow it to turn off power more precisely and turn it back on more quickly. That being said, it's not clear if we'll see the impact of those changes as soon as this year.
"I'm not going to over-promise on the PG&E front that everything's going to change overnight," the governor said. "It took us decades for PG&E to create the mess that they created."
Newsom's update Thursday came as coronavirus cases continue to rise in California. The state has seen an average 8,043 new cases daily over the past week. The positivity rate, or the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 that turn back a positive result, has risen to 7.3%.
RELATED: California preparing for a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Newsom says
On Wednesday, Newsom said the state has been successful at maximizing hospital capacity and establishing alternative care sites since March. The state now has the capacity to treat 50,000 COVID-19 patients if necessary.
That extra hospital capacity has started to look more and more necessary; COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown about 44% over the last two weeks, the governor said.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US