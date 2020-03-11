Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak: Nurses, healthcare workers concerned about their safety as COVID-19 cases rise

This undated image shows healthcare workers at an unknown location. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Union nurses at hospitals up and down California rallied today to demand more and better protective gear as they care for rising numbers of coronavirus patients.

CORONAVIRUS: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

At Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, members of the California Nurses Association changed, "keep us safe" during a demonstration accusing the CDC and hospitals of lowering safety protocols - making them more vulnerable.
"We are protesting the ineffective employer and government response to COVID-19 and we demand protection now," said Paula Lynn, an oncology nurse at Alta Bates.

She and other nurses are upset that the Centers for Disease Control is loosening some protective standards for healthcare workers in hospitals.

RELATED: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area

They're especially concerned about a new rule allowing workers to wear regular surgical masks to block spread of the virus, instead of the more effective N-95 mask.

"These are completely ineffective, they won't work and what will happen is that more and more people will contract the virus," according to Bonnie Castillo, the executive director of the California Nurses Association.

Nurse Charlene Allen brought her own N-95 from home Wednesday.

We ask her, "When you were told a regular surgical mask would do the job instead of that, what did you think?"

She responded "I didn't believe it but I use what they give me."

RELATED: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself

However, the association representing California hospitals says CDC and hospitals are trying to work around a shortage of proper masks, and the science supports them.

"Their demands run counter to everything that the centers for disease control and other scientists are telling us about this virus spread," says Carmela Coyle, President and CEO of the California Hospital Association.

The union also charges that some hospitals are urging nurses who have been exposed to coronavirus but show no symptoms continue to work. The California Hospital Association says that is allowed as long as proper protective and hygiene protocols are followed.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscooaklandsafetyoutbreakcoronavirushospitalhospitalsnurses
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship arrives at Port of Oakland
Coronavirus: More passengers disembark from Grand Princess
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Live coronavirus updates: Officials announce relief package for SF businesses
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Officials announce relief package for SF businesses
Live coronavirus updates: Officials announce relief package for SF businesses
Coronavirus: El Salvador declares quarantine
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Officials announce relief package for SF businesses
Live coronavirus updates: Officials announce relief package for SF businesses
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
CDC asks Santa Clara County to ban gatherings 250 or more people
Coronavirus impact: San Jose Sharks to play 3 games without fans in March
Alameda County recommends canceling, postponing large events amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu symptoms: What are the differences?
Show More
LIST: Financial resources to help if you are impacted by coronavirus
Dow drops 5.9%, enters bear market, amid ongoing virus fears
TSA workers at San Jose airport test positive for COVID-19
Bay Area school closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
NCAA tournament games to be played without fans
More TOP STORIES News