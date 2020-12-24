COVID-19 vaccine

California Advisory Committee recommends these 4 specific groups be vaccinated next

By
We're learning who is likely to be next when it comes to getting one of the coronavirus vaccines.

Healthcare workers in Tier '1A' are currently getting the vaccine. In January we'll start seeing those from Tier '1B' get the vaccine.

RELATED: Pfizer-BioNTech to supply 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the US

The Community Vaccine Advisory Committee is made up of dozens of people from California's health divisions.

That includes California Health and Human Services Agency and the California Department of Public Health. They recommend that four groups be next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccines.

Those include:
1. Education and Child Care workers

2. Emergency service workers including fire, police, and corrections officers

3. Food and AG workers including grocery store employees

4. All individuals 75-years-old and above.

"The data is clearly showing and Dr. Schechter showed 75 plus, they are outliers. Ten to 20 times higher death rates so they are obvious," says Dr. Oliver Brooks who is the Chief Medical Officer of Watts Healthcare Corporation.
The Tier 1-B group will receive COVID-19 vaccinations in January and February. Other groups of individuals also receiving vaccines during that time period and after the other groups mentioned there include all high-risk 65 to 74-year-olds. Essential workers in transportation, critical manufacturing, and facilities and service workers.

RELATED: From your workplace to travel companies, who can require you to get vaccinated?

The head of the United Educators of San Francisco say this recommendation would be a win for teachers and says that this could help when it comes to getting schools back open.

"I think the potential is there. Because of really chronic underfunding of education some of our buildings and structures need work before they open and that is being done right now," says Susan Solomon.

The committee is also recommending prisoners be included in this tier to get the vaccine. Something that would cover county and state facilities but not federal ones.

VIDEO: SF woman who will have fingers amputated after nearly dying from COVID-19, still hesitant about vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Latinos continue to be the minority with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, according to the CDC. Yet, an overwhelming percentage of that population says they don't trust the vaccine. Here's why.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccineshealthcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pfizer to supply 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the US
Bay Area companies switch gears to help track COVID vaccine distribution
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
Dr. Fauci, HHS Sec. Azar receive COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Here's why 300 homes sit empty next to Travis Air Force Base
SJ church to hold Christmas Eve service, faces over $1M in fines
COVID-19 survivor back home after being hospitalized for 8 months
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
2 arrested in SF burglary of senior couples' life savings
Show More
Will it rain on Christmas? Bay Area weather forecast looks wet
Boy saves up for Curry jersey, gives it to someone else in need
'Cookie ninjas' caught on camera leaving holiday treats on neighbor's porch
Christmas Day snowstorm to blanket Tahoe
Bay Area guide to takeout, delivery holiday dinners
More TOP STORIES News