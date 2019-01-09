HEALTH & FITNESS

Man brings dead raccoon into San Francisco McDonalds

An elderly man had brought a dead raccoon into the restaurant and placed it on the table. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Department of Environmental Health wants the public to know it's safe to eat at a McDonald's on Potrero Avenue despite what happened there this week-- which was pretty gross.

Chris brooks was having breakfast Sunday morning inside the McDonalds when he had to do a double take. An elderly man had brought a dead raccoon into the restaurant and placed it on the table. The animal was bloody, and there was a trail of blood on the floor.

After a short time, someone picks up the carcass and takes it outside putting it in a trash can. Most patrons like Brooks cleared out fast from the Mcdonalds.

Stephanie Cushing, the Director of Environmental Health, said, "I'd like to assure the public that McDonald's has addressed the problem, sanitized the restaurant, which is the main thing for us, and McDonald's is safe to eat."

Cushing said the restaurant owner followed procedure, they closed the restaurant for five hours Sunday to clean and disinfect the place. The Health Department inspected the restaurant on Wednesday and approved the restaurant for full operations.

Animal control removed the raccoon from the property.
