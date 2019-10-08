Health & Fitness

Passengers treated for possible Hepatitis A exposure after flight from SFO to Charlotte

FILE -- Undated photo of San Francisco International Airport. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- An American Airlines flight attendant may have exposed passengers on a flight from San Francisco International Airport to Hepatitis A, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The flight was from SFO to Charlotte on September 21.

The SF Department of Public Health said it contacted 19 adults who were on the flight. All of the people notified were able either to confirm they are already immune, or that they are getting vaccinated, according to health officials.
The threat of transmission "is unlikely in this circumstance," according to officials.

Hepatitis A is usually transmitted from person-to-person by ingesting fecal matter or contaminated food or water. The disease, which affects the liver, causes flu-like symptoms, including fatigue, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice in adults, according to the CDC.

ABC News has contributed to this report.
