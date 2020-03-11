Coronavirus

SF issues ban on all group events larger than 1,000 people

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco has issued a ban on all group events larger than 1,000 people, Mayor London Breed announced. The ban goes into effect immediately.

"This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, and builds on our previous public health recommendations," Mayor Breed said.

The Public Health Order to prohibit all large events follows recommendations issued last week by the city's Department of Public Health, which encouraged social distancing to stop person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

"We know canceling these events is a challenge for everyone and we've been talking with venues and event organizers about the need to protect public health," Breed said. "Today I spoke with the Warriors to discuss the steps we're taking to cancel large events and they are in support of our efforts."

ESPN reported that the Golden State Warriors are planning to play foreseeable home games without fans in observance of the San Francisco Health Office's order.

The city's Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax said, "Our chief concern is for vulnerable populations who are most at risk of getting very sick, or dying if they get COVID-19. That is why we are recommending that people over 60, or with certain underlying health conditions, stay home as much as possible."

In regards to the novel coronavirus impact on San Francisco schools, "At this time, we are not planning widespread schools closures," Colfax said. "This is an evolving situation."

Colfax said, "For the general public, reducing the opportunity for exposure to the virus is the top priority, and by cancelling events, we are improving the odds. We encourage all San Franciscans to cut back on the time you spend in groups and wash your hands consistently."

"San Francisco has been through challenging health crises in the past," Mayor Breed said. " We will get through this."

