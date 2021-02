San Francisco's Moscone Center vaccination site on 'pause' again

EMBED >More News Videos San Francisco says it is pausing mass vaccine distribution due to a supply shortage.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's largest mass coronavirus vaccination site operating at the Moscone Center is paused again until Thursday, due to lack of supply and weather-related delays, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.The site was administering around 3,000 to 4,000 shots per day and was originally set to reopen Monday. The delay resulted in a missed opportunity to administer at least 33,000 doses over the past 11 days."I haven't heard anything," Philip Page said, an 88-year-old resident of San Francisco. "I'm going to assume my appointment is still on."Page is scheduled to receive his second Pfizer shot next week. He wants to know if the backlogged appointments will impact his spot in line. The short answer is no.According to information from Kaiser Permanente and the San Francisco Department of Public Health, the temporary pause at both the Moscone Center and City College sites will not result in any canceled appointments.ABC7 received the following statement:The Moscone Center will reopen Thursday Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Friday and thereafter, the site will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., assuming there's sufficient vaccine supply."I would like an email from them," Page said.The SFDPH or Kaiser Permanente will not be notifying individuals unless their appointment is canceled. If you haven't heard from them, assume your appointment is still scheduled.Kaiser told ABC7 the second dose supply available for Moscone Center is still on hand and those appointments will be honored starting Thursday."I really hope we get a more consistent growth in supply rather than this 2 steps forward one step back, it's really damaging, and it's confusing," said San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney.Johnson and Johnson's vaccine could be approved for Emergency Use Authorization as soon as Friday.The Governor said Monday he believes it will significantly ramp up California's supply by May, June, and July.Mike Wasserman, who sits on California's vaccine advisory committee, agrees we should see an impact pretty quickly."When an EUA was approved the vaccine could immediately be shipped and we saw that with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines," said Wasserman. "There's no reason to think that won't be the same case here."Meanwhile, the vaccination site at San Francisco City College Will reopen for second dose appointments only Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The SF Market Bayview vaccination site is still operating but only with reserved appointments.