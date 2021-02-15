SF pausing mass COVID-19 vaccine distribution due to supply shortage

The Moscone site will close for at least one week, and will reopen once there is a supply sufficient enough to resume operation, officials said.
VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
San Francisco's COVID-19 Joint Information Center says the city has the capacity to administers more than 10,000 vaccines per day, but lack the supply.
"The vaccine supply coming to San Francisco's healthcare providers and the Department of Public Health (DPH) is limited, inconsistent, and unpredictable, making vaccine roll out difficult and denying San Franciscans this potentially life-saving intervention," officials said.
The City College site expects to resume giving out shots on Friday, but only second doses.
San Francisco is moving forward with opening a third mass vaccination site this week. It will be at the Produce Market in the Bayview, but with limited appointments.
RELATED: Bay Area COVID-19 tracker
Spots will only open when the city has enough vaccine on hand.
San Francisco says it needs more than 1.5 million doses to vaccinate more than 760,000 residents over age 16.
As of Feb. 13, San Francisco received 262,000 doses and administered more than 190,000 doses to San Franciscans and surrounding Bay Area residents, officials said.
The remaining vaccine doses are set aside for scheduled first appointments and scheduled second doses.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic