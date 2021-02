SF pausing mass COVID-19 vaccine distribution due to supply shortage

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is pausing coronavirus vaccine distribution at one of it's mass vaccination sites due to "lack of supply," city officials announced Sunday.The Moscone site will close for at least one week, and will reopen once there is a supply sufficient enough to resume operation, officials said.San Francisco's COVID-19 Joint Information Center says the city has the capacity to administers more than 10,000 vaccines per day, but lack the supply."The vaccine supply coming to San Francisco's healthcare providers and the Department of Public Health (DPH) is limited, inconsistent, and unpredictable, making vaccine roll out difficult and denying San Franciscans this potentially life-saving intervention," officials said.The City College site expects to resume giving out shots on Friday, but only second doses.San Francisco is moving forward with opening a third mass vaccination site this week. It will be at the Produce Market in the Bayview, but with limited appointments.Spots will only open when the city has enough vaccine on hand.San Francisco says it needs more than 1.5 million doses to vaccinate more than 760,000 residents over age 16.As of Feb. 13, San Francisco received 262,000 doses and administered more than 190,000 doses to San Franciscans and surrounding Bay Area residents, officials said.The remaining vaccine doses are set aside for scheduled first appointments and scheduled second doses.