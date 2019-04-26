Eco-friendly fitness craze 'plogging' combines jogging with effort to clean up environment

HONOLULU (KGO) -- "Plogging," the latest exercise craze, combines picking up trash while working out. The word combines jogging and picking up trash. The eco-conscious activity actually got its start in Sweden a couple of years ago to clean up city streets and now it's a global exercise trend.Theresa Strange "plogs" six days a week. On most mornings, she picks up enough garbage to fill two 30-gallon trash bags."While I was walking I noticed a lot of trash, and I said, 'you know, I can multi-task,'" she said. "Why not pick up the trash and get the exercise at the same time?"Strange encourages others to join "plogging" fitness craze.