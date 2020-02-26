Sports

North Carolina girl wrestler dominates boys to become first ever female state champion

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One young lady is pounding the mat for girl wrestlers in North Carolina.

Heaven Fitch became the first girl to win a North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual wrestling state championship last weekend in Greensboro. Fitch beat Luke Wilson of Robbinsville for the championship in the 106-pound weight class.



"I kind of dominated the match if I'm being honest," Fitch told WGHP. Fitch is a junior at Uwharrie Charter Academy in Asheboro.

Fitch ended the season with a 54-4 record and won the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award in the 1A classification. Fitch placed fourth in the state in 2019.

"I'm just glad I can be a role model for people younger than me and it's so insane to be inspiring to others. To think that others look up to me is kind of crazy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsasheborowomen athleteswrestlinghigh schoolathletes
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News