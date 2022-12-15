Disney celebrates 'tale as old as time,' reinvents 'Beauty and the Beast' for new generation

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Beauty & the Beast," Disney has reinvented the story with a new cast and for a new generation.

HOLLYWOOD -- It has been 30 years since "Beauty and the Beast" debuted in movie theaters and later became the first animated film to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar.

To celebrate the milestone of this "tale as old as time," Disney has reinvented the story with a new cast for a new generation.

"Beauty and the Beast': A 30th Celebration" features a star-studded cast, including H.E.R., Gabriella Wilson, as Beauty, and Josh Groban as the Beast.

Disney hosted the stars for a special screening in Los Angeles. The special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation film, and honor its legacy by highlighting the fan-favorite movie, along with new musical performances.

"I love when there are celebrations of work we've had for a long time," said Groban. "We have a real reason with the 30th. I was 10 years old and I speak for everyone in the cast we've loved this since we were kids and we feel very excited to be part of this ambitious, fun celebration of something we all love and hopefully people watching will love it as well."

"I think I'm staying true to who Belle was and I think I'm bringing it out more," said H.E.R. "She had such a strength and a bravery about her and I really want people to see that in this version."

Belle and her beastly prince are surrounded by an all-star cast that includes several Broadway veterans.

"When you think about it, myself, Martin Short, Rita Moreno, Joshua Henry, we're all from a strong theater background. This is not new to us," said David Alan Grier. "We do these huge songs. Martin's 'Be our Guest' is so crazy. It is amazing. He's my hero, he's my idol."

Moreno serves as the show's narrator. "Everyone is so good. Martin Short as the candelabra is delicious!"

"I've seen nothing!" said Short. "I only hope they are 100% correct, and I hope my performance reinvents the role."

The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC presents "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" Thursday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m.

It will be available the next day on Disney+.