1 killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 17 in Campbell

This is the Honda Accord that was going the wrong way on highway 17 this morning in Campbell. The woman driving this car was killed. pic.twitter.com/2r4LCxlZe6 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 17, 2020

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- A wrong way driver was killed in Campbell on Highway 17 this morning. It happened at 3:18 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Hamilton Avenue.Officers on scene say the driver was an Asian woman in her late 20's. Her Honda Accord crashed into a Toyota Avalon. The driver of the Avalon was taken to the hospital. Officers say he was conscious and walking around after the crash."We just have to pay attention when we are getting on to the freeway, so, and a lot of time people maybe are going to work late or what not. So, we just have to make sure to pay attention to the signs and the direction of travel that we are going," said Ofc. Lee Tirona at the scene. He said at this time alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.All lanes of highway 17 re-opened at 5:30 a.m.