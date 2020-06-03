Coronavirus California

These Bay Area parks and beaches just reopened their parking lots

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the spread of coronavirus slows, the state is loosening up restrictions - including on its parks.

California shut down 280 parking lots at state parks and beaches during the first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic to discourage non-local visitors and overcrowding.

RELATED: What will restaurants, gyms, flights, stores will look like after COVID-19?

In May, they reopened 27 of those lots. Now, that number has grown to 145.

Here are the lots that have reopened in the greater Bay Area:
  • Año Nuevo State Park (San Mateo County)

  • Bean Hollow State Beach (San Mateo County)

  • Benicia State Recreation Area (Solano County)

  • Big Basin Redwoods State Park (Santa Cruz County)

  • Burleigh H. Murray Ranch Park Property (San Mateo County)

  • Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area (Alameda/San Joaquin counties)

  • Castle Rock State Park (Santa Cruz/Santa Clara/San Mateo counties)

  • China Camp State Park (Marin County)

  • Half Moon Bay State Beach (San Mateo County)

  • Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park (Santa Cruz County)

  • Montara State Beach (San Mateo County)

  • Mount Diablo State Park (Contra Costa County)

  • Olompali State Historic Park (Marin County)

  • Pacifica State Beach (San Mateo County)

  • Pescadero State Beach (San Mateo County)

  • San Gregorio State Beach (San Mateo County)

  • The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park (Santa Cruz County)

  • Wilder Ranch State Park (Santa Cruz County)


Many of the reopened parking lots have very limited capacity to avoid overcrowding. Before you head out to any park or beach, check the latest on the state park website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniasan mateosanta cruzpacificabeachescoronavirus californiacoronavirusnaturereopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Doctor weighs in on what will be safe to do this summer
Some Bay Area school districts vow to continue feeding students through summer
SF nonprofit reinvents summer camp for kids during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism: WATCH LIVE
Armed man holding 2 kids hostage in Oakland, police say
Watch live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in Bay Area
George Floyd Bay Area live updates: Protests planned in SF, Oakland, East Palo Alto, San Mateo
Crump expects arrests of all officers involved in Floyd's death
Coronavirus: Doctor weighs in on what will be safe to do this summer
NBA presents players with plan for season restart, AP reports
Show More
George Floyd protests: Nation's streets calmest in day
'Dad changed the world': Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out
1 dead, 3 wounded after stabbing at 7-Eleven in San Jose
LIST: Bay Area cities that have implemented curfews
EXCLUSIVE: SJPD chief apologizes for statement about officer's possible misconduct at protest
More TOP STORIES News