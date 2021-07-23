Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman in San Jose on Friday.The collision reported between the vehicle and pedestrian happened in the area of Tully Road and La Ragione Avenue around 2a.m., police say. The driver then took off.Investigators determined the woman was walking in the eastbound lanes of Tully outside of a marked crosswalk when an early 2000s red SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, struck her, police said.The victim was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there. The driver fled in the vehicle and remained at large later Friday morning.Police haven't identified the woman.Anyone with information about the fatal collision, the 31st on San Jose's streets in 2021, is asked to call Detective Bowen of the Police Department's traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.