SF's Union Square holiday ice skating rink opens

On Tuesday, the annual opening celebration was held for the Safeway Holiday Ice Rink after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
People were thrilled to see the ice rink back for the upcoming holiday season.
"I am super excited for the holidays," Performer Natalie Tonkovich said, "the lights are all around so I am super excited. It gets me in the holiday spirit."
The ice rink is the only outdoor rink in San Francisco. It will be hosting a number of special events, like Flashback Fridays, Drag Queens on ice and more.
It is open daily from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. through January 17. Tickets must be purchased online. You will need to show proof of vaccination to get in.