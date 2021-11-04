holiday

SF's Union Square holiday ice skating rink opens

EMBED <>More Videos

SF's Union Square holiday ice skating rink opens

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A holiday tradition has returned to Union Square in San Francisco.

On Tuesday, the annual opening celebration was held for the Safeway Holiday Ice Rink after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

RELATED: Will the supply chain issues impact holiday shopping? Here's what the experts say

People were thrilled to see the ice rink back for the upcoming holiday season.

"I am super excited for the holidays," Performer Natalie Tonkovich said, "the lights are all around so I am super excited. It gets me in the holiday spirit."

The ice rink is the only outdoor rink in San Francisco. It will be hosting a number of special events, like Flashback Fridays, Drag Queens on ice and more.

It is open daily from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. through January 17. Tickets must be purchased online. You will need to show proof of vaccination to get in.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscofigure skatingholiday lightsicehanukkahholiday shoppingholidaysan francisco baychristmassan francisco county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Holiday ice rinks fall victim to pandemic
HOLIDAY
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Show More
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News