How to look for homeowners insurance for the best price

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Buying homeowners insurance isn't a particularly sexy task. It's a decision that hinges on getting enough coverage, especially without overpaying.Consumer Reports can help you find this delicate balance to ensure that your home and its contents are well-protected at the best price.The right homeowners insurance can help protect you. Once your home is assessed, you can determine how much insurance you need. Consumer Reports recommends insuring your home for the full replacement cost. You don't want to be underinsured in the event of a catastrophe, because you may have to completely rebuild.Also, explore ways to lower your premiums. Websites like Insure.com, NetQuote, and SelectQuote can make it easy to comparison shop in your pajamas.When Consumer Reports asked members to rate their experiences with insurance companies, four stood out for overall satisfaction, including Erie and Auto-Owners.The two at the very top of the ratings were USAA, which mainly deals with people in the military, veterans, and their families, and Amica. They're not available on homeowners insurance sites, so if you want to get rates for them, you'll have to contact them directly.Also look into bundling home and auto insurance from the same company. It may save you as much as 30 percent.And consider raising your deductible. Higher deductibles equal lower premiums.Consumer Reports says you can also shave your premiums by making certain home improvements. Replacing old plumbing, adding a security system, and installing water or gas-leak detection sensors can trim 2 to 6 percent or more from your bill.